Gaten Matarazzo is going to need a job.

This week, the “Stranger Things” star appeared on “The Tonight Show”, and spoke with host Jimmy Fallon about the upcoming fifth and final season of the show.

“It’s interesting to constantly just be reminded how much people have resonated with it,” Matarazzo said. “I mean, it’s something that’s so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I’ve had over all of my teenage years into my 20s. It’s the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade.”

Season 5 of “Stranger Things” is set to shoot some time this year, and Fallon asked Matarazzo whether it feels “bittersweet” going into the ending.

“Of course it is. There’s kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they’re going to finish their journeys,” the actor said.

“But also there’s like a deep fear. Not only has it been amazing, but it’s been pretty great job security for a while,” he added. “Back to freelance.”

Matarazzo, who is now 20 years old, has starred in the show since its very first episode.

The actor also talked about what he’d like to see for his character in the coming fifth season.

“I’d love to see a good launchpad for growth,” he said. “I’d love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they’ve endured over the past few years.”