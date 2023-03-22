Festival D’été de Québec is unveiling the 2023 lineup for the annual multi-day music festival.

On Wednesday, ahead of the festival’s 55th year this summer, FEQ has announced the diverse, multi-genre lineup of over 200 acts performing, catering to every corner of the music map.

This year’s headliners will include Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Green Day, Pitbull, Zach Bryan, Lil Durk, Illenium, Weezer, Les Cowboys Fringants, Les Trois Accords and Imagine Dragons. Plus, the festival will feature performances from artists like Christine & The Queens, Alvvays, Jessie Reyez, Tenille Townes, Lamb Of God, Cypress Hill, The Smile, Sudan Archives, Nervo, The War On Drugs, SYML, Meet Me At The Altar and many more.

Check out the complete lineup below:

FEQ, one of Canada’s largest live music events, began back in 1968 as a music and culture communion in the heart of Québec City. The festival takes place across 11 days and 5 venues, from their massive main stage at the historic Plains of Abraham to smaller venues across the city for more intimate performances.

Festival D’été de Québec — Photo: Sebastion Diom

In the past 10 years alone, headliners have included Paul McCartney, Mariah Carey, Future, Halsey, The Weeknd, Blink-182, Maroon 5, Marshmello, Lady Gaga, Luke Combs, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Charli XCX, Alanis Morissette and more.

FEQ continues the Quebec City tradition when it returns July 6th – 16th, 2023 with an expansive lineup of emerging artists and international stars alike.