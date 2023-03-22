Jennifer Aniston has got some boyfriend advice, whether she wanted it or not, from Adam Sandler over the years.

The pair have been pals for decades, meeting at Jerry’s Famous Deli on Ventura Boulevard in L.A. when they were 20 and 22.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, the host asked whether Aniston and Sandler, who are starring in the upcoming “Murder Mystery 2” together, had given each other advice with their careers.

The “Friends” star responded, “Well, I, if I get anything from him, it’s ‘What are you doing?’ Usually based on someone I’m dating,” imitating the actor saying: “What are you doing? What’s wrong with you?”

READ MORE: Jennifer Aniston Swears On English Morning Show Not Realizing It’s Live On Air: ‘I’m Sure You Can Bleep That’

She insisted, “But I very much love to take care of him. He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does and he doesn’t take care of himself.

“I’m sorry to call you out on national television, Adam, but you have to know this. I have a little arsenal of herbs in my trailer and I make him smoothies when I can and give him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he is exhausted. I’m like the mobile pharmacy. I’m the set medic.”

READ MORE: ‘Murder Mystery 2’: Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Touch Down On A Private Island In Preview Scene

Aniston also spoke about honouring Sandler over the weekend as he received the Mark Twain Prize in Washington, D.C.

She admitted, “It was more emotional than I expected, because I hadn’t been to the Kennedy Center before. So that was my first time and here we are honouring The Sandman at the Kennedy Center with the Mark Twain Award.”

Aniston and Fallon joked that Sandler wasn’t one to dress up, but even he wore a suit for the occasion.

“He kind of looks like he’s just playing dress up,” Aniston laughed. “He kind of just seems very uncomfortable.”