Sofia Coppola’s 16-year-old daughter, Romy Mars, has gone viral on social media after sharing a candid video about how she got grounded.

Earlier this week, the teenager, whom the Oscar-winning filmmaker shares with Phoenix lead singer Thomas Mars, uploaded a TikTok of herself cooking in her parents’ kitchen as she chats about nepotism.

“Make vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” Romy explained in the beginning of the video.

Before providing further details about her parents’ “rules,” Romy gave her followers a laugh by noting that she couldn’t tell the difference between a garlic and an onion, as she mistakenly sliced a shallot.

She then shared that, “Since [she’s] already grounded,” she decided to post her cooking TikTok “because my parents’ biggest rule is I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts.”

“Here’s why,” she continued as the video cut into a clip of her holding her dad’s Grammy award. “They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter.”

The teenager then introduced her followers to Ari, her babysitter’s boyfriend, whom she called her “replacement parents” because “my parents are never home”.

Although Romy’s TikTok has been deleted, it was since re-posted to Twitter by a user named Savannah on Tuesday, where it quickly went viral, garnering over 34 million views and counting.

this tiktok of sofia coppola’s daughter… this means so much to me pic.twitter.com/6AQtWNhAgG — savannah ~* (@savbrads) March 21, 2023

The video seemed to amuse many viewers who applauded the 16-year-old’s transparency, despite the fact that most teenagers her age don’t have access to charter helicopters on a parent’s credit card.

sofia coppola’s daughter on tiktok is by far one of the funniest things i’ve seen this year pic.twitter.com/F8iIKe2Uly — ً (@aniexrouge) March 21, 2023

Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars’s daughter holding up her father’s Grammy for fun on TikTok is actually something very special. pic.twitter.com/jtA2oAiO90 — Ryan (@boysforpeles) March 21, 2023

If more nepotism babies were chaotic and open like this i would forgive almost anything https://t.co/lRFJE0bh3l — ✿*ﾟ(🦴) (@roeourboat) March 21, 2023

Hello I would like to apply for the recently vacated role of Sofia Coppola’s daughter’s babysitter — melissa (@fatgirlinohio) March 21, 2023

Sofia Coppola's daughter is so funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/lm8y02OOIT — ♡⋆ (@COPPOLABLUNT) March 21, 2023

Others noted how impressed they were by Romy’s video editing skills, with one user calling her TikTok the “perfect short film.”

Another joked that “she’ll be the greatest Coppola,” referring to the generation of filmmakers in Romy’s family, including her mother and grandfather (Coppola’s dad), Francis Ford Coppola, who helmed “The Godfather”.

sofia coppola’s daughter won best film at the idgaf film festival with this tiktok pic.twitter.com/NNDPX5hzuk — leonardo (@skyferrori) March 22, 2023

Meanwhile, others questioned why Romy deleted her TikTok in the first place, calling it “art.”

That video of Sofia Coppola's daughter talking about trying to clandestinely charter a jet and how her parents don't want her to have public socials so she doesn't turn into a nepotism baby >>>>>> perfect art — a.b. (@AlannaBennett) March 21, 2023

Coppola, who’s directed notable films including “Lost in Translation” and “Marie Antoinette”, also shares 12-year-old daughter Cosima Mars with her husband Thomas.