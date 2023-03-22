Click to share this via email

One of Adam Sandler’s “Murder Mystery 2” stunts literally ended in tears.

Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back with the sequel to their much-loved 2019 flick, with the actress chatting to Jimmy Fallon about the longtime pals teaming up again.

Aniston spoke about some of the action in the film, which heads to Paris this time, admitting Sandler ended up getting hit “really hard” by Mark Strong (who plays villain Miller) on set.

Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in “Murder Mystery 2”. — Photo: Scott Yamano/Netflix © 2023

Aniston, who plays Audrey alongside her on-screen husband Sandler’s Nick, told Fallon, “Adam did a lot of his own stunts and he gets pretty beat up.

“I mean, he actually got hit. Did he ever tell you this?”

The “Friends” star added, “Mark Strong actually hit him in the face. Pretty hard. I saw it. He cried a little tear.”

A synopsis for the sequel reads, “Full-time detectives Nick and Audrey are struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground.

“They find themselves at the center of international abduction when their friend Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own lavish wedding.”

“Murder Mystery 2” hits Netflix March 31.