Leaving home can get very complicated.

ET Canada is debuting the trailer for the new Canadian coming-of-age drama “When Time Got Louder”, starring Willow Shields and Jonathan Michael Simao.

READ MORE: ‘You Hurt My Feelings’ Trailer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Confronts A Big Little Lie

“Departing for college, Abbie (Shields) leaves her parents and brother (Simao) who has autism and is non-verbal,” the official description reads. “As she explores her independence and sexuality, she’s torn between her new life and her love for her brother.”

As the trailer opens, Abbie’s brother is in the hospital after an unknown incident, leaving her wondering whether going away to school has put her brother in harm’s way.

READ MORE: ‘BlackBerry’ Trailer Drops: Watch As The Nostalgic Phone Dominates The Tech World Before Its Eventual Demise

The trailer also shows what the siblings’ life has been like together, Abbie’s experiences at school and more. The family also weighs putting her brother in assisted living.

Written and directed by Connie Cocchia, the film also stars Elizabeth Mitchell and Lochlyn Munro.

“When Time Got Louder” opens in theatres March 31.