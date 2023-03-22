Selena Gomez makes a beautiful bride.
The actress, 30, got to play dress-up on set of “Only Murders in the Building” while shooting scenes for season three in New York City earlier this week.
In behind-the-scenes photos, Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora, stuns in a strapless princess-style wedding gown embellished with lace. Her character’s look is completed with a matching lace veil and wrist-length gloves. The actress sports a bold red lip and her hair is pulled back into a low bun, showcasing a pair of pearl-drop earrings.
READ MORE: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin & Martin Short Film ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 In New York
Gomez even shared a few snapshots of herself on set as she rested on the floor while drinking a can of Coca-Cola. She also revealed the comfortable shoes she was wearing beneath her dress- a pair of bridal white Dr. Martens boots.
“I have no caption,” she wrote alongside the images shared to Instagram. “Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu.”
READ MORE: Selena Gomez Jokes She’s ‘Still On Here Lookin For’ Her Next Crush
Meanwhile, co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short each posed with Gomez in photos shared to Martin’s Twitter account, where he joked: “Guess what just happened!”
Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023
Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15J
— Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023
Gomez and her “Only Murders in the Building” castmates recently began filming season 3 a few weeks ago.