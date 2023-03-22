Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in the Upper West Side on March 21, 2023 in New York City.

Selena Gomez makes a beautiful bride.

The actress, 30, got to play dress-up on set of “Only Murders in the Building” while shooting scenes for season three in New York City earlier this week.

In behind-the-scenes photos, Gomez, who plays Mabel Mora, stuns in a strapless princess-style wedding gown embellished with lace. Her character’s look is completed with a matching lace veil and wrist-length gloves. The actress sports a bold red lip and her hair is pulled back into a low bun, showcasing a pair of pearl-drop earrings.

Selena Gomez is seen filming “Only Murders in the Building” in the Upper West Side on March 21, 2023 in New York City. — Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Gomez even shared a few snapshots of herself on set as she rested on the floor while drinking a can of Coca-Cola. She also revealed the comfortable shoes she was wearing beneath her dress- a pair of bridal white Dr. Martens boots.

“I have no caption,” she wrote alongside the images shared to Instagram. “Just a regular day at work. @onlymurdershulu.”

Meanwhile, co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short each posed with Gomez in photos shared to Martin’s Twitter account, where he joked: “Guess what just happened!”

Gomez and her “Only Murders in the Building” castmates recently began filming season 3 a few weeks ago.