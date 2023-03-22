Mark Consuelos is revealing how he keeps his marriage spicy with Kelly Rippa.

The actor played Hiram Lodge on “Riverdale” from 2017 – 2022, which filmed in Canada. In the latest episode of Kelly Rippa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, he shared how they manage to keep an active sex life despite the distance.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Get Candid On His Extreme Jealousy: ‘It’s Ugly’ (Exclusive)

During the 10-month period the show was filming in Canada, the married couple developed “sexual rituals” that were “ludicrous over FaceTime”.

Rippa admitted she got “really close to [herself]” through their calls.

“I became so alarmed at my appearance over FaceTime that I started rigging the computer to hang from a ladder,” she recalled.

“I hung the computer over a ladder so that I could look up to Mark and he did not have to see what gravity was actually doing [to me],” she added.

The couple have been married since 1996 and share 25-year-old Michael, 21-year-old Lola, and 20-year-old Joaquin, who are all off to college.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa Says Mark Consuelos Joining Her As ‘Live’ Co-Host Feels ‘Full Circle’

Consuelos stressed how important an active sex life was for them, admitting his only dealbreaker would be if she “cut [him] off sexually.”

“Unless you had some type of medical condition where, like, you lost the use of [your body],” he admitted.