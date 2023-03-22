John Legend reveals the secret to keeping the spark alive with his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Despite having three young children, including daughter Esti, whom they just welcomed two months ago, the couple still does what needs to be done in order to squeeze in time for “hot” sex.

“Lock the door if you have kids,” Legend told host Alex Cooper on the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast about how they keep their “sex life alive.”

“Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so if we ever want to have a good time, we gotta lock the door,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Legend said his wife’s sense of humour is her “hottest” quality.

“It’s probably obvious, but she makes me laugh all of the time and I think that just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh,” the musician shared.

“Even when you go through the worst things … when [your partner] has a sense of humour it just makes life better, it really does,” he added.

In addition to baby Esti, Legend, 44, and Teigen, 37, share daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. This September, the love birds will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary.