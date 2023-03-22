Kiefer Sutherland isn’t much for new technology.

The Canadian actor is starring in the new spy thriller series “Rabbit Hole”, premiering March 26 on Paramount+, and he sat down with ET Canada to talk all about it.

Asked if returning to the thriller genre allowed him to do things he wished he could have done on previous projects, Sutherland explained, “There’s no carryover. There’s no experience that I had on ’24’ where I was like, ‘Oh, God, we didn’t get that there, but I’d like to use it down the line and put it in my pocket and save it. That doesn’t really exist.'”

But while he had no specific action beats he’d been itching to do all these years, the actor found the show was able to take the genre in new directions.

“The thing that did excite me was that we were going to take a genre that’s been a genre in filmmaking since the beginning of film, right? There’s nothing new about the thriller. And we’re going to do it with respect to the thrillers that were made in the ’70s. But here’s the turn: We’re going to put it in the backdrop of a technical revolution, which we are currently in as a society,” he said.

“We’re going to show you how easily it is to manipulate your information against you,” Sutherland continued. “Well, that’s scary. And it’s also true. And it’s something that we need to deal with as a society. And so it becomes unbelievably current as a result of that.”

In the series, Sutherland plays John Weir, a corporate spy framed for murder by a mysterious world poster, leaving him to fight for both himself and the future of democracy.

“If there was ever a character that I play that would show you that I’m maybe a good actor, this would be it, because I’m nothing like John,” Sutherland joked about taking on the role.

“Yeah, I was terrible in math at school,” he admitted. “I have a smartphone that is only as smart as the dumb user using it. I actually use my phone as a phone. I don’t spend my life online. I just don’t. And mainly because I’ve developed in a very different way, right? All of this stuff didn’t exist, until kind of in my 30s, and I am a creature of habit. I like writing my letters in longhand.”

Sutherland added, “I think it’s ironic that my grandkids weren’t taught cursive in school, and I’m the only one in my family left who can handwrite that … I couldn’t be more different than John Weir as a person.”