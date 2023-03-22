Nick Cannon has 12 children, but he wouldn’t mind another.

The TV host was asked whether there were any exes he wishes he’d had a kid with during a recent tell-all interview with the Shade Room.

Cannon, who dated Christina Milian for around two years after meeting on the set of their 2003 flick “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”, laughed: “If I say this, I know this gonna go viral.”

He added, “But when Christina Milian and I were doing ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, I remember when I found out she was pregnant [years later] … I was like, ‘Dang, man,’ but I was so happy for her.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Reveals New Game Show ‘Who’s Having My Baby’ To Be A Hoax, Promoting New Series ‘Celebrity Prank Wars’

Cannon continued, “I remember we was [sic] kids in love early on, and so we talked about that, but to each his own.

“Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Was ‘A Gift From God’

Milian welcomed her first child — a daughter named Violet — with now-ex-husband The-Dream back in 2010.

The actress also shares sons Isaiah and Kenna with current husband Matt Pokora, whom she tied the knot with in 2020.

Cannon, on the other hand, has a few more kids than his ex.

As well as newest daughter Halo Marie, Cannon also shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, as well as having Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.