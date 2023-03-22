Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are living out their fairytale romance.

A source told People that the musician is “thrilled to have kicked off” her Eras tour and that her longtime boyfriend will be joining her on the tour.

“She has rehearsed for months and was ready. She is in amazing shape,” said the source. “She loves connecting with her fans again.”

READ MORE: The Best Looks From Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour (So Far)

Luckily she won’t be spending too much time away from Alwyn as he’s helping to support her career.

“Joe will travel with her when he can,” the insider added. “They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career.”

Swift began her tour in Arizona and boasts a 44-song setlist which runs for over 3 hours.

Before singing “Betty” which was co-written by Alwyn, the singer opened up about her decision to create characters for the concept.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Shocks Concertgoers With Stage Dive Trick; The Headfirst Stunt Goes Viral

“Sort of a running theme in my music is that I love to explain to men how to apologize,” Swift said. “I just love it. It’s kind of my thing. I love to tell them, step-by-step, here’s how simple this is to fix things. If you just follow these easy steps that I’m laying out for you in a three-minute song… Just love the idea of men apologizing. And basically, this is a song about a teenage boy named James who was trying to apologize to the love of his life, and her name is Betty.”