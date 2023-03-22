The “To All the Boys” story continues.

On Wednesday, Netflix shared a new first look clip from the upcoming series “XO, Kitty”, a spin-off of the successful movie franchise, based on the books by Jenny Han.

Photo: Park Young-Sol/Netflix © 2023

Instead of Condor’s Lara Jean, the new series puts her sister Kitty, played by Anna Cathcart, center stage for all-new comedy and teenage drama.

“Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love,” the official description reads. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.”

Photo: Park Young-Sol/Netflix © 2023

In the clip, Kitty pitches her parents on going to one of the top international schools in Korea.

Han, who created and is co-showrunning the series, said, “We all fell so deeply in love with Lara Jean and her story. So it felt like the greatest gift to give to Kitty was to let her as a character kind of set off on her own two feet and not put her in the shadow of either of her sisters.”

Photo: Netflix © 2023

Co-showrunner Sascha Rothchild added, “She’s stepping into the fore — picking up the baton from Lara Jean.”

Photo: Netflix © 2023

The series also stars Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), Sarayu Blue (Trina), John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison) and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).

“XO, Kitty” premieres May 18 on Netflix.