Hailey Bieber showed off her washboard abs as she posed for a stunning new photo shoot.

The supermodel donned an array of FILA ensembles while posing for the brand, channelling her inner cheerleader for one shot.

Bieber wore a navy pleated tennis skirt and red crop top for the sizzling snap, with her wearing her hair in pigtails and a red sweater draped over her shoulders.

A couple more pics showed her in a cropped FILA sweatshirt and tan baggy trousers, while one saw her posing in white briefs and an oversized sweater.

Hailey Bieber poses for Fila campaign. Credit: Renell Medrano

Bieber again showed off her enviable figure in a cream sweater vest over a white T-shirt in another photo, that she teamed with a red bucket hat and navy trousers.

Hailey Bieber poses for Fila campaign. Credit: Renell Medrano

The new images, photographed by Renell Medrano and styled by Hailey and Dani Michelle, further celebrated Bieber’s homage to the ’90s after the global campaign featuring the star was first launched in Fall 2022.

Despite Bieber always looking stunning, she admitted she’s had a few fashion mishaps over the years.

She told Harper’s Bazaar last summer, “I look back on things that I’ve worn and I literally am so embarrassed. I’m like, ‘what was I thinking?! That was such a miss.'”

Bieber added, “I’m never afraid to try anything. I think that just goes to show that there’s a moving evolution [in my style]. It just keeps growing. Which is kind of how I want to be in all areas of life.”