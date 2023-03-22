Lance Reddick is getting a posthumous sendoff in “John Wick: Chapter 4”.

The actor — who died at age 60 last week, prior to the film’s premiere — is featured in the new sequel, reprising his franchise role as Charon, concierge of The Continental.

With the film set to premiere this weekend, Deadline shared a brief look at the credits via Twitter, taken from a recent screening, which pays tribute to Reddick.

In the brief sequence, “In memory of Lance Reddick” appears in white lettering on a black background.

Following news of Reddick’s death, “John Wick: Chapter 4” star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski issued a joint statement announcing they’d be dedicating the film to the late actor, who died from what a rep described as “natural causes.”

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” they said. “Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly,” reads the statement.

The film’s studio, Lionsgate, also issued a statement: “The world of Wick would not be what it is without Lance Reddick and the unparalleled depth he brought to Charon’s humanity and unflappable charisma. Lance leaves behind an indelible legacy and hugely impressive body of work, but we will remember him as our lovely, joyful friend and Concierge. We’re stunned and heartbroken, and our deepest condolences go to his beloved family and his fans all around the world.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” arrives in theatres on Friday, March 24.