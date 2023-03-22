Maren Morris isn’t backing down.

On Monday night, Maren Morris performed at Nashville’s Love Rising benefit concert raising money for LGBTQ organizations in Tennessee, pushing back on the state’s legislative attacks on the queer community.

Morris performed onstage with drag queen Alexia Noelle Paris, in a direct rebuke to the state’s recently passed ban on drag shows near schools, and restrictions against “adult cabaret performance” in public or in the presence of children.

Directly addressing the bans, the country star and mother to a 2-year-old son told the crowd, “And yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f**kin’ arrest me.”

“I brought my son here earlier today for soundcheck, and he’s turning 3 this week, and we got to go in the room where all the queens were getting ready and doing their makeup. And he freaked out when he went in there because it’s just magic what drag queens do,” Morris told Variety. “It’s just like a room of love. And we went back to my dressing room and my son is like, ‘I need the queens!’”

Also performing at the benefit concert were Hayley Williams, Hozier and Sheryl Crow.