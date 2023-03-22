Click to share this via email

“Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley is confirming her romance on social media.

The British actress, who portrayed Kathani “Kate” Sharma (later Lady Kate Bridgerton) on the second season of the Netflix hit, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 21 to share a loved-up photo of herself and Constantin “Tino” Klein snuggling up together.

As People points out, the photo of the black-and-white pic was apparently taken at a Netflix-hosted afterparty for the 2023 BAFTA Awards.

The black-and-white photo that Ashley posted feature the couple wearing the same outfits as they are in photos taken at that Netflix afterparty back in February, including one in which Ashley gives Klein a kiss on the cheek.

The duo have been photographed together before.

Previously, they proudly posed together while attending the “Le Papier” Jacquemus’ Fashion Show in Arles, France in June 2022.