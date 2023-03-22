Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are putting their nuptials on pause for now.

A source told Us Weekly that the two are still in contact despite their relationship status being up in the air.

“Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact,” the source said of the two. “They are very hot and cold.”

Fox and Kelly were engaged in January 2022, but hadn’t set a firm date for their ceremony yet. With recent rumours of a split between the two, there may not be a date anytime soon.

“They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source continued. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

The actress met the rapper on the set of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, announcing their relationship to the world in 2020.

The last public appearance of the two at an event was during a party before Super Bowl LVII. Kelly was supposed to perform that night, but Fox flew home before he took the stage.

“Megan and MGK had a big fight in Arizona,” an insider told Us at the time. “She was supposed to go to his performance at the Sports Illustrated party, but they had a fight and she canceled plans and flew out Saturday evening.”