The cast of “Succession” are showing off their moves.

At the show’s season 4 premiere, the HBO cast celebrated the event with a dance to Carly Rae Jepsen’s viral hit “Call Me Maybe”.

The adorable moment was captured by Brian Cox’s wife Nicole Ansari and shared to Instagram.

READ MORE: Alexander Skarsgard Confirms Birth Of First Baby, Says ‘Succession’ Fans Will Be ‘Shocked’ By End (Exclusive)

“This is how this epic evening for Succession’s final Gala Premiere ended… Pics will follow. It is not often that I get my husband to dance, but last night was inevitable…!” she wrote. “You can look forward to the most incredible start of season 4, the best thing I have seen as of yet. Only a few more days…! So proud of my hubby @coxusa , the one and only Logan Roy and the whole cast.”

She praised the entire team, adding, “Everyone is on top of their game and the writing is incredible. Episode 1 directed by the incredible Mark Myloyd, who I had the honor of shadowing for the last two episodes. This is a chapter closing so another can open. But what a chapter!”

READ MORE: ‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump At Season 4 Premiere (Exclusive)

The Roy family show off their moves on the dance floor, with Sarah Snook, Justine Lupe, and Alexander Skarsgård also joining in on the fun. Kieran Culkin can be heard cheering them on in the background, shouting “do a split” and “dance, b-tch”.

The fourth and final season of “Succession” airs on March 26.