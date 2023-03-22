Sophie Nelisse is hoping season 2 of “Yellowjackets” will meet fans’ expectations.

The actress stars as teen Shauna in the series and has been surprised at the intense fandom the Showtime series has cultivated.

“It’s a little nerve wracking, to be honest. I mean, I’ve never I come from more of a film background, so I’m not really used to having like such a fan base that’s so committed to my work. Well, not my work, but the entirety of the project that I’m on,” admitted Nelisse to ET.

READ MORE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Star Sophie Nélisse Teases Incredibly ‘Graphic’ Second Season

She was grateful for the fans, but also felt pressure with the numerous fan theories surrounding the mystery show.

“And it’s a curse and a blessing, I think. I’m obviously so grateful for it and I think they’re so committed and the level of like all the fan theories and everything they pick up on I think is so fascinating,” she continued. “But also, I’m like, it comes with a lot of pressure of giving them what they want and living up to their expectations and offering them a second season that hopefully is as cool and exciting as the first one.”

As for what fans can expect in the new season, the actress teased a “darker” show with the colder season.

READ MORE: ‘Yellowjackets’ Returns With Even More Mysteries And Suspense In Season 2 Trailer

“Well, I mean, first of all, we’re in winter. Yeah. So, I think the stakes are just higher. And I think in the first season we’re kind of just trying to make it through every event that comes our way. And I think in this one we’ve kind of accepted that we won’t get rescued,” explained Nelisse.

Audiences can expect a further devolution into factions and in-fighting.

“And this one, it’s more like the progression of like how we mentally evolve into this sort of feral, animalistic state where we lose, I mean, all concept of like, like the social norms and hierarchy and we’re kind of like the humanized in a way. And I think that evolution is really interesting. And I think that’s kind of we’re so disassociated from reality. And I think that’s kind of when we start going really, really dark with it,” she added.

“Yellowjackets” season 2 comes out on March 24.