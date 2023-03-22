Ariana Madix’s personal life may have been upended by Tom Sandoval’s affair with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Raquel Leviss, but the same can’t be said about her acting career.

According to a press release issues Wednesday, March 22 by the Lifetime network, Madix has been cast in an upcoming made-for-TV movie, with the working title “Buying Back My Daughter.”

Starring Meagan Good (“Harlem”, “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”), who will also serve as executive producer, the film is “inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online.”

READ MORE: Ariana Madix Makes First Public Appearance Since Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal

Madix will be starring alongside Good, Roger Cross (“Arrow”) and Faith Wright (“Riverdale”) in the ripped-from-the-headlines movie, which is currently in production.

“When Dana (Good) and Curtis’ (Cross) 16-year-old daughter, Alicia (Wright), sneaks out of the house to attend a party, a bout with teenage rebellion quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police,” reads the synopsis. “After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother’s intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale. Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to ‘buy their daughter back’ in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm.”

Madix will play Karen, a police officer who helps investigate, in addition to having a very personal connection to the case.