Imagine you stopped into your local supermarket to do a little shopping and while perusing the aisles bumping into none other than Rihanna.

Stacey Roimen, a Kenyan content creator living in Los Angeles, experienced just that and shared what took place with her Instagram followers.

In the caption to her post, Roimen wrote, “My God I don’t even know where to start… I met 🎉RIHANNA 🎉today 😫🥹😭. I had such a genuine long conversation with her; I almost forgot to take a photo. I can’t wait to interview you @badgalriri one of these days. Our convo & your kindness lives rent free in my mind FOREVER EVER 💖, thank you for being so down to earth ily 🤎💗🥺”

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail confirmed that Rihanna went grocery shopping at a L.A.-area Bristol Farms supermarket, with photos indicating she was wearing the same outfit pictured in Roimen’s post.

Rihanna also reportedly stopped at a CVS pharmacy, outfitted in a “luxurious grey sweatshirt that enveloped her burgeoning baby bump.”