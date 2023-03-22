Courteney Cox took a leaf out of ‘neat freak’ Monica (the character she played in the famed sitcom “F.R.I.E.N.D.S”) and cleaned the Hollywood walk of fame stars on the Hollywood Blvd in Los Angeles.

Cox recently received the coveted star on Hollywood Blvd and of course, she returned with supplies to clean it. The actress posted a video on Instagram where she walks out of a restaurant door with a cleaning spray and tissues after several people walk all over the star.

And in a classic Monica move, she told a couple of bemused onlookers, “You can walk around it too.”

Cox moves on to clean the stars for Reese Witherspoon, who wrote in the comments thread: “Thanks for keeping us clean, Court!!” She also cleaned up Laura Dern’s star, who shared the video on her Instagram account and added, “Thank you, Court, for cleaning us all up good! I’ve been thinking about doing this for a while, but I needed the Homecourt surface cleaner to get these shining bright.

Before walking away, she stopped over and ensured her “F.R.I.E.N.D.S” co-star Jennifer Aniston’s star shone like her own. Actress Lisa Kudrow, who played the role of Phoebe Buffay on “F.R.I.E.N.D.S”, also commented: “Only the best thing ever.”

Fans added ROLF comments: “Tell me you’re Monica without telling me you’re Monica.” Another person wrote, ““I’m Monica, I wash my star 17 times a day. Even if people are on it!” while another one wrote (alluding to a dialogue from the show), “Clean, clean? MONICA CLEAN!”

Cox recently appeared in “Scream VI” in which she reprised the role of Gale Weathers.