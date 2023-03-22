U.S. President Joe Biden awards actress Mindy Kaling with the 2021 National Medal of Arts during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, March 21, 2023.

Mindy Kaling has just received an award — and it’s a big one.

On Tuesday, March 21, the creator of such TV series as “The Mindy Project” and “Never Have I Ever” paid a visit to the White House, where U.S. President Joe Biden awarded her the National Medal of Arts, presented on behalf of the National Endowment for the Arts.

In addition to Kaling, other honourees on hand to receive the prestigious award included singers Bruce Springsteen and Gladys Knight, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus and fashion designer Vera Wang.

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling On Tackling Velma’s Sexuality In HBO Max Show: ‘Worthy Of An Origin Story’

“A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author. I’m still processing how to receive the news,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States, my late mother’s dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in. It didn’t feel real!” she continued.

“I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT. I guess I just want to express my heartfelt gratitude to @potus, @neaarts and @kamalaharris. And to say I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don’t feel like I’ve earned it yet,” wrote Kaling.

READ MORE: Mindy Kaling Eases Fans Concerns Over Food Pics In Which ‘She Isn’t Eating’

“I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close,” she concluded. “I love everyone. Thanks @katelinden, Vinay Reddy and @picsschmicks for helping it all happen ❤️.”

As E! News reported, Kaling’s plus-one for the event was her 5-year-old daughter Katherine.

Among the many photos Kaling shared was one of herself holding Katherine’s hand while they ascend a staircase at the White House.