One of the world’s most popular international comedies is being remade in Spanish, courtesy of Eva Longoria.

Variety reports that the “Desperate Housewives” alum will be producing and directing a Spanish-language version of French series “Call My Agent!” targeting the Latin American and U.S. markets, with the announcement coming during the Series Mania Festival in Lille, France.

This new version of the series — which centres around the exploits of the agents at a French talent agency — follows successful remakes for such international markets as Italy, Canada and the U.K., and will be a joint venture of France’s Mediawan, Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, and Elefantec Global, of which Longoria’s husband, José “Pepe” Bastón, is CEO.

“Like so many people around the globe, I’ve been a huge fan of the original series since it first premiered,” said Longoria in a statement. “I’m so excited to partner with Mediawan and Elefantec Global to bring one of the greatest properties that gives a witty and satirical look behind the curtain of the entertainment industry for the Spanish-speaking American market.”

“Call My Agent!,” which ran for four successful seasons on France Télévisions, found a new life on Netflix, where it became one of the streamer’s most-watched French series.

“Made with Latin flavour for a global audience, we are sure this iteration will find success and viewers worldwide,” Bastón added.