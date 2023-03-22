“John Wick: Chapter 4” is set to debut this weekend, and box office projections for the latest outing in the Keanu Reeves action franchise are through the roof.

According to Variety, the highly anticipated sequel will premiere in 3,800 North American theatres on Friday, in addition to 71 international territories.

Current expectations project an opening weekend of between $65 million to $70 million domestically, and between $100 million and $115 million worldwide.

If those projections are accurate, “John Wick: Chapter 4” will set a record for the biggest opening weekend of all the films in the franchise; 2014’s “John Wick” raked in $14 million domestically in its opening weekend, while, 2017’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” sold $30.4 million in tickets, and and 2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” brought in $56.8 million.

As Variety pointed out, the “John Wick” franchise has defied conventional wisdom about sequels, which typically earn less than their predecessors. In the case of “John Wick,” however, each successive movie has performed better at the box office than the previous one.

At the moment, “Parabellum” is the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, with $328.3 million worldwide, while the first film earned $86.1 million globally, and its sequel $174.3 million.

The success of the franchise is spawning two spinoffs: the feature film “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas as a John Wick-like assassin; and “The Continental”, a TV miniseries for Peacock set within the “John Wick” universe, but in 1975, not the present.