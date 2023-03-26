“John Wick: Chapter 4” is officially the most successful film in the franchise.

Since opening on Friday, the Keanu Reeves-starring action sequel has exceeded projections, with Deadline reporting that the opening weekend brought in $73.5 million at the domestic box office.

In addition, the film raked in an estimated $64 million globally, for a $137.5 million opening weekend worldwide.

As Variety previously reported, the highly anticipated sequel premiered in 3,800 North American theatres on Friday, in addition to 71 international territories.

Initial expectations projected an opening weekend of between $65 million to $70 million domestically, with the global box office expected to come in at somewhere between $100 million and $115 million.

As a result, “John Wick: Chapter 4” has set a record for the biggest opening weekend of all the films in the franchise; 2014’s “John Wick” raked in $14 million domestically in its opening weekend, while, 2017’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” sold $30.4 million in tickets, and and 2019’s “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” brought in $56.8 million.

As Variety pointed out, the “John Wick” franchise has defied conventional wisdom about sequels, which typically earn less than their predecessors. In the case of “John Wick,” however, each successive movie has performed better at the box office than the previous one.

Prior to “Chapter 4”, “Parabellum” was the highest-grossing entry in the franchise, with $328.3 million worldwide, while the first film earned $86.1 million globally, and its sequel $174.3 million.

The success of the franchise is spawning two spinoffs: the feature film “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas as a John Wick-like assassin; and “The Continental”, a TV miniseries for Peacock set within the “John Wick” universe, but in 1975, not the present.