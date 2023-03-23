Fans of American rock band Saliva are in mourning.

On Wednesday, the Grammy-nominated band out of Tennessee announced the sad news that guitarist Wayne Swinny had died at age 59.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny,” they wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“Wayne passed away this afternoon from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour,” the band continued. “Details for the funeral arrangements will be announced shortly. Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him. We love you Wayne.”

Saliva had been on their Spring Mayhem tour with fellow rock bands Throughfire and Any Given Sin.

The night before the announcement, they had played a show in Nashville.

Swinny was one of the founding members of Saliva, which came together in 1996, releasing their debut album the following year.

The band quickly began gaining attention in rock and nu metal circles. In 2001, their songs “Superstar” and “Click Click Boom” were both featured in “The Fast and the Furious”.

In the following years they toured, opening for the likes of KISS and Aerosmith.

Commenting on the Facebook post, musician Jay Gearhart wrote of Swinny, “This breaks my heart. He was such an amazing dude. Rest in peace uncle wayway.”

“Beyond sad to hear this. We played with you guys a few years ago and he hung out with us after the show. Super friendly fun guy. He will be greatly missed,” added band Shallowpoint.