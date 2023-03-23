“Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland has been cleared of domestic violence charges around two months after Adult Swim severed all ties with him.

Kimberly Edds, spokeswoman for the Orange County District Attorney’s office, said in a statement: “We dismissed the charges today as a result of having insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Variety reported.

Roiland’s attorney, T. Edward Welbourn, also said in a statement to the publication: “I commend the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for conducting a thorough review of the facts and deciding to dismiss the case against Justin. I’m thankful justice has prevailed.”

Roiland took to Twitter to share a statement, posting: “I have always known that these claims were false — and I never had any doubt that this day would come.

“I’m thankful that this case has been dismissed but, at the same time, I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process.

“Most of all, I’m disappointed that so many people were so quick to judge without knowing the facts, based solely on the word of an embittered ex trying to bypass due process and have me ‘cancelled.’”

The writer added, “That it may have succeeded, even partially, is shameful. However, now that the legal case has ended, I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

It was reported in January that Roiland was facing felony charges related to a 2020 incident involving an unnamed Jane Doe, who had been dating him at the time, Variety previously reported.

Roiland, who had pleaded not guilty, was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.

He was charged in May 2020 and was arrested in August of the same year, before being released on a $50,000 bond and standing before court that October.

Roiland voiced “Rick and Morty”s titular characters, Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. He co-created the hit animated series with “Community” creator Dan Harmon back in 2013.

Adult Swim/Cartoon Network/Boomerang senior vice president of communications, Mairie Moore, said in a statement in January: “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland.”