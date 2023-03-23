Alexa Bliss is warning fans about the dangers of tanning beds.

This week on social media, the 31-year-old WWE wrestler revealed that she was recently diagnosed with skin cancer.

“Dear younger me, You should have stayed out of tanning beds,” she wrote in an Instagram Story post. “All clear now though!”

Photo: Alexa Bliss/Instagram

She also gave her thanks to the American Skin Institute “for taking great care of me!”

On Twitter, Bliss shared more details, letting one fan know, “Always get your skin checked!”

Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 21, 2023

She also revealed that the diagnosis came about after she noticed a spot on her face “had gotten worse,” prompting her to get a biopsy.

There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 22, 2023

As it turned out, the spot was basal cell carcinoma, a kind of skin cancer, but it was all handled with “a quick and easy procedure.”