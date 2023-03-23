Brooklyn Beckham doesn’t mind being in a “throuple” with his wife Nicola Peltz and their good friend Selena Gomez.

Beckham appears on Thursday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show”, with the host asking about the trio’s close friendship.

The budding chef says of Gomez, “Yeah, so she says we’re a ‘throuple.’

“She’s such a sweet girl, she’s a very sweet girl, obviously very talented.

“I love when my wife makes new friends, especially really great friends. You know, we all get along,” he adds.

Elsewhere in the interview, Beckham shows off the giant portrait tattoo he has of his wife on his arm, sharing how that was the last inking he got.

Revealing how he has somewhere between 80-100 tattoos, Beckham says how he also got another special inking the day he got his wife’s portrait.

He recalls, “I actually got on the same day some of the lyrics of the song that she walked down the aisle too.”

Beckham’s comments come after Peltz spoke about her and her hubby’s friendship with Gomez in an interview with Cosmopolitan, saying of whether Beckham and Gomez get along as well: “Oh my god. We’re like, ‘Yeah, we are a throuple.’ We are all three best friends.”

Peltz shared of how she and Gomez became so close, “I had met her once in passing a few years ago, and then we all went to this event in September, the Academy Gala.

“We just clicked and had the best time. And then we became super, super close. I feel like she’s my soul sister. I love her so much. She’s truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met in my whole life. The kindest person ever. Truly, her heart is gold. I feel like I’ve known her forever.”