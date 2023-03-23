Click to share this via email

Raquel Leviss is shutting down some rumours.

Amid the ongoing “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal, Deux Moi published an anonymous claim that the star’s affair with Tom Sandoval started with a threesome.

“Sandoval, Ariana [Madix] and Raquel had a threesome and Sandoval continued to pursue Raquel after that,” the tipster claimed.

But according to Page Six, when a reporter caught up with Leviss and asked about the rumour, she responded flatly, “No that’s not true.”

She also responded to claims that she had only hooked up with co-star Tom Schwartz, in order to cover up her affair with Sandoval.

“That’s not true,” Leviss said. “I definitely had an interest in Tom Schwartz and there is a genuine curiosity there so it wasn’t a cover-up.”

Leviss and Schwartz had gotten cozy and made out a number of times over the summer, after his divorce from Katie Maloney.