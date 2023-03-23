Raquel Leviss is shutting down some rumours.
Amid the ongoing “Vanderpump Rules” cheating scandal, Deux Moi published an anonymous claim that the star’s affair with Tom Sandoval started with a threesome.
“Sandoval, Ariana [Madix] and Raquel had a threesome and Sandoval continued to pursue Raquel after that,” the tipster claimed.
But according to Page Six, when a reporter caught up with Leviss and asked about the rumour, she responded flatly, “No that’s not true.”
She also responded to claims that she had only hooked up with co-star Tom Schwartz, in order to cover up her affair with Sandoval.
“That’s not true,” Leviss said. “I definitely had an interest in Tom Schwartz and there is a genuine curiosity there so it wasn’t a cover-up.”
Leviss and Schwartz had gotten cozy and made out a number of times over the summer, after his divorce from Katie Maloney.