Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "80 for Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Tom Brady took to his Instagram Story to share a cryptic quote about success after his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen spoke out for the first time about their divorce.

Bündchen discussed the high-profile split in a candid interview with Vanity Fair.

Brady then shared a quote from Ralph Waldo Emerson on his profile that read, “What is success? To laugh often and much; To win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends.”

The message also described success as finding the “best in others” and leaving “the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or esteemed social condition…”

The retired NFL quarterback shared the quote with three red heart emojis.

Credit: Instagram/Tom Brady

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in October.

In her chat, Bündchen said of the break-up: “It’s like a death and a rebirth.”

The supermodel added she’s mourning “the death of my dream,” insisting there’s no bad blood between the pair and she will continue to “cheer for him forever.”

Gisele Bündchen for “Vanity Fair”. Credit: Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair

Elsewhere in the tell-all chat, Bündchen slammed the accusations that she gave him an ultimatum — his career or their marriage — calling them “very hurtful” and “the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.”

She told the mag, “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?”

Bündchen also discussed those rumours about whether his decision to come out of retirement played a role in their split, insisting: “What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It’s not so black and white.”