Bruce Willis and Emma Heming at the premiere of "Glass" in New York City.

Emma Heming Willis is once again letting fans in on her love story with husband Bruce Willis amid his ongoing health struggles.

The 44-year-old model and mother of two took to Instagram, sharing rare footage from her 2019 vow renewal ceremony with Bruce.

“On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said ‘I do’ back in 2009,” Emma captioned the beautiful video. “I’m so happy we did. Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to.”

Emma shared that the footage was actually captured by Bruce’s ex-wife, Demi Moore, who attended the ceremony.

“A big shout out to our videographer @demimoore,” Emma wrote, adding that Bruce and Demi’s daughters, Rumer and Scout Willis, also sang at the wedding while Emma and Bruce’s daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, were their flower girls.

Set to the soundtrack of Coldplay’s “Fix You”, Emma shared the romantic footage of the couple’s sunset ceremony.

Earlier this week, Emma marked her 14th wedding anniversary and Bruce’s 68th birthday. Emma has been Bruce’s caregiver since his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis and his ongoing battle with aphasia, a condition that affects communication.

