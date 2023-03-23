Click to share this via email

Lala Kent’s sex life is going just great, finally.

On Wednesday’s new episode of “Vanderpump Rules”, the star revealed that she hadn’t had satisfying sex in a long time, before getting her wish with Don Lopez.

“You are going to have really excellent sex,” Katie Maloney told Lala during a girls trip to Lake Havasu. “You should do it tonight.”

Lala had invited Don to their rental house after flirting with him at a bar.

“I haven’t had sex with somebody since I conceived my child,” said Lala, who welcomed daughter Ocean in March 2021.

Katie responded, “This is going to be a really exciting evening for you.”

In a confessional, Lala revealed that the sex with her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett was not good. The couple split in November 2021.

“I haven’t had an orgasm, a real one that I haven’t faked since 2016,” she said.

The next morning, Lala revealed to Katie, “I just had the best sex ever,” adding that Don was “Hung like a mother f***ing horse.’

“Oh, my god,” Katie laughed.

“I was just like …yes,” Lala continued, jokingly miming spreading her legs. “Whatever, yes. I feel happy.”

Getting even more detailed about her exciting night, she added, “I couldn’t sleep in the bed last night ’cause it was so wet.”

In her confessional, she admitted, “It’s kinda making me hot right now.”