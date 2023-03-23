Tom Schwartz has unmasked the mystery man who locked lips with Raquel Leviss at Coachella last April.

During Wednesday’s episode of “Vanderpump Rules”, the reality star revealed that the man, named Joey Lennon, is one of Brock Davies’ friends.

“You know how people thought that Raquel and I made out at Coachella? Well, this is the actual guy who made out with Raquel,” Schwartz said in a confessional, referring to Lennon, who joined Schwartz and his co-stars for a pool party at Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s home.

“I feel like I’m looking in the mirror, goddamn it, you handsome son of a b***h!” Lennon told Schwartz after they were introduced by Davies.

Schwartz then joked that Lennon was “me if I had ambition and follow-through.”

Last year, Schwartz denied that he and Leviss kissed at Coachella by simply pointing out that he did not attend the annual California music festival. His defence came after a fan claimed to have seen them “holding hands and making out.”

Whether or not Schwartz is telling the truth, Lennon was at Coachella and even shared a photo of his arm wrapped around Leviss as they walked next to each other.

Nonetheless, three months after the festival, Schwartz actually did kiss Leviss, more than once, which he recently told ET Canada he was “steamrolled” into doing by his best friend, Sandoval.

“I didn’t want to do it,” he told us.

Despite the hearsay, fans are convinced that the man who made out with Leviss was Sandoval and that the anonymous source had mixed up the two Toms. The theory follows news of Sandoval’s affair with Leviss while he was still in a 10-year relationship with Ariana Madix. Some fans believe their affair dates back to Coachella and that Schwartz was covering up for Sandoval.

The speculation has not been addressed by Sandoval nor Leviss, plus, the latter hasn’t confirmed who she actually kissed at Coachella.

“Vanderpump Rules” airs on Bravo Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.