Prince William is following in his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s footsteps.

The royal made a surprise two-day visit to Poland this week, where he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — the monument dedicated to Polish soldiers who lost their lives in conflict — in Warsaw on Thursday, just like the Queen did with Prince Philip in 1996.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the monument dedicated to Polish soldiers who lost their lives in conflict, during day two of his visit on March 23, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Yui Mok – Pool/Getty Images)

The wreath, which included the Prince of Wales’ feathers for the first time, included a note that read: “In memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Hello! reported.

The @KensingtonRoyal Twitter account shared some photos from the poignant moment, alongside the caption: “In memory of all those who have lost their lives and in thanks to all who have served and continue to do so around the world.”

During his visit, William also greeted President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace, thanking him “for the ongoing generosity and hospitality of the Polish people.”

William, who thanked British and Polish troops personally on Wednesday, also met Ukrainians who had fled the country after Russia’s invasion last February.

He wrote via Twitter, “The welcoming community and supportive volunteers here are doing so much to help those in need.

“It’s clear to see how the 300 Ukrainian women and children staying here can remain so positive having experienced such hardship.”

