Sometimes friendship can be a little too much.

This week, Apple TV+ unveiled first-look photos from the new comedy series “Platonic”, reuniting “Neighbours” co-stars Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen.

“‘Platonic’ follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way,” the official description reads.

The series is co-created, directed and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, and also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez.

Stoller also directed Byrne and Rogen in 2014’s “Neighbours” and its sequel, “Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising”.

“Platonic” premieres its first three episodes on May 24, 2023, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday afterward.