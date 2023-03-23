Chris Martin is taking Bruce Springsteen’s advice when it comes to his diet.

The Coldplay frontman has revealed he only eats one meal a day — as does his musical hero, Springsteen.

Martin told Conan O’Brien on his “Needs A Friend” podcast that he made the decision to not eat after 4 p.m. after Springsteen revealed he did the same.

The musicians had had lunch together after they’d performed at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania last June.

Martin shared, after O’Brien questioned whether he’d got any advice from any big musicians recently during star-studded dinners, “I actually don’t have dinner anymore. I stop eating at four and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

The “Fix You” hitmaker continued, “I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like, ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me.’

“And Patti [Bruce’s wife] said he’s only eating one meal a day. I was like, ‘Well, there we go. That’s my next challenge.'”

Martin joked he hadn’t revealed what Springsteen’s one meal a day was, laughing that it could be a whole buffalo.