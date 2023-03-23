The Gwyneth Paltrow trial is on day 3.

On Thursday, the Hollywood star, who is accused of recklessness in a Utah ski crash that allegedly left a man with injuries and brain damage, is back in court.

Paltrow has not yet taken the stand in the case, filed against her by optometrist Terry Sanderson, with whom she’s been engaged in a legal battle over the crash since it occurred in 2016.

Along with expert witnesses, Sanderson’s daughters are expected to take the stand on Thursday to provide testimony about their father’s condition.

Dr. Alina Fong, who has treated Sanderson in the years since the crash, testified on the third day of the trial, that he “sustained a concussion and suffered post concussion symptoms.”

Both parties in the case have blamed each other for the crash, each claiming that the other ran into them from behind. According to Utah law, whichever skier is downhill has the right of way.

After originally seeking $3.1 million in damages, Sanderson’s attorneys said in court on Tuesday that they’ve amended the claim down to about $300,000.