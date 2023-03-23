Queen Charlotte is a lady in distress in the brand new trailer for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”.
The first, full-length trailer for the upcoming limited prequel series to Netflix’s “Bridgerton”, released on Thursday alongside new photos, begins with young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) questioning why she must marry the King of England as she seeks out more information about the man she is to wed.
The clip even sees Charlotte tolerating the pesky demands of her mother-in-law-to-be as Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) lists all of the things she must do for her son.
Elsewhere in the nearly three-minute-long trailer, a sweet moment occurs between Charlotte and young King George (Corey Mylchreest) as he asks her out to one evening of her time.
“It might make you hate me a little bit less,” he tells her.
As the trailer continues to unfold, viewers see the pieces begin to fall in place as Charlotte attempts to secure her position as Queen.
The official logline for “Queen Charlotte” reads: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton’.”
Netflix also unveiled the key art for the upcoming romance-drama, which sees Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from “Bridgerton”.
Elsewhere, Arsema Thomas makes her TV debut as Young Agatha Danbury and, rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs (“Bridgerton”) as Brimsley (older).
“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premieres May 4 on Netflix.