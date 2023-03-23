Click to share this via email

Queen Charlotte is a lady in distress in the brand new trailer for “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”.

The first, full-length trailer for the upcoming limited prequel series to Netflix’s “Bridgerton”, released on Thursday alongside new photos, begins with young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) questioning why she must marry the King of England as she seeks out more information about the man she is to wed.

The clip even sees Charlotte tolerating the pesky demands of her mother-in-law-to-be as Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) lists all of the things she must do for her son.

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in episode 105 of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. — Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

(L to R) Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Neil Edmond as Earl Harcourt, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in episode 101 of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. — Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Corey Mylchreest as Young King George in episode 104 of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. — Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023

Elsewhere in the nearly three-minute-long trailer, a sweet moment occurs between Charlotte and young King George (Corey Mylchreest) as he asks her out to one evening of her time.

“It might make you hate me a little bit less,” he tells her.

As the trailer continues to unfold, viewers see the pieces begin to fall in place as Charlotte attempts to secure her position as Queen.

(L to R) Corey Mylchreest as Young King George, India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte, Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta in episode 103 of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. — Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, James Fleet as King George in episode 104 of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. — Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

The official logline for “Queen Charlotte” reads: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton’.”

Netflix also unveiled the key art for the upcoming romance-drama, which sees Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) reprise their roles from “Bridgerton”.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” — Photo: Netflix

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Agatha Danbury in episode 106 of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. — Photo: Nick Wall/Netflix © 2023

Elsewhere, Arsema Thomas makes her TV debut as Young Agatha Danbury and, rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury and Hugh Sachs (“Bridgerton”) as Brimsley (older).

Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury, Arsema Thomas as Young Agatha Danbury in episode 101 of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. — Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

Connie Jenkins-Greig as Young Violet Ledger in episode 103 of “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”. — Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premieres May 4 on Netflix.