Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix multiple times, according to his former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Jax Taylor.

Taylor appeared on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live”, with host Andy Cohen questioning whether Sandoval had been unfaithful before his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was recently revealed.

Sandoval dated Madix for nine years, but they split after she found a NSFW video on his phone.

“Yes, 100 percent,” Taylor responded of whether Sandoval had cheated on other occasions.

“I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation — that was week one of their relationship by the way — but yeah, there’s been other times.”

Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, appeared shocked, before Taylor, who left the show in 2020, added, “It doesn’t matter if he did it one or 10 times, he did it.”

Taylor claimed Sandoval had cheated within “the last couple of years” as Cohen questioned how recent they were talking.

A source close to Sandoval has since told Page Six that he and Taylor hadn’t seen one another for a year, and apparently hadn’t discussed any of his alleged relationships.

More details about “Scandoval” are set to emerge Thursday after the “Vanderpump Rules” cast get back together for the much-talked about reunion show taping.