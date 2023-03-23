Blac Chyna is reintroducing herself.

After very publicly having her facial fillers removed, the model and social media personality showed off her new look at the Forbes offices.

In a video on Instagram, Chyna gave fans a look behind the scenes at her interview with Rosemarie Miller.

“My name is Angela 😇,” she captioned the video.

Going by her real name, Angela White, she spoke with Miller about her recent, life-changing decision.

Asked what happened to inspire her to have the fillers removed, White said, “Nothing really happened. I just started working out. Working out, sobriety and my bible, that’s it. Those are the three things that I’ve been sticking with for the past seven months.”

She continued, “Over that time, it has really shown me, ‘Who are you? What is it that you want to do? What’s the example that you want to set? How are you feeling? Is this really you?'”