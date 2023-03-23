Amid all the drama surrounding Ariana Madix and her now-ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, the “Vanderpump Rules” star is shaking things up with a new vibe.

Madix took to Instagram on Wednesday to promote a pleasurable giveaway — a new vibrator from the company Bellesa.

“Sometimes you just gotta change up your vibe,” she captioned a smiling selfie, holding up the adult toy.

READ MORE: Raquel Leviss Says She Attempted To Reconcile With Ariana Madix Over Tom Sandoval Affair

The Bravolebrity’s fans, including co-stars Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute, praised Madix with love and encouragement in the comments after news broke that Sandoval, whom she dated for 10 years, cheated on her with co-star Raquel Leviss.

“Yessssssss Queen!!!!” Shay commented while Doute commended the vibrator: “it really is a girl’s best friend. i love this VIBE.”

Others called the post “iconic,” noting that it “came at the perfect time” and put out into the universe “good vibes only from here!”

READ MORE: Tom Sandoval Cheated On Ariana Madix Multiple Times Before Raquel Leviss Scandal, Jax Taylor Says

“We love this for you,” wrote one user, while another dubbed Madix “a vibe setter.”

“You putting the vibe in vibrator,” another joked. Even Madix’s brother Jeremy offered is support by joking: “How is this on shoulder pain?”

“Sex toys >>> men,” one user proclaimed, as another added, “TOYS OVER BOYS.”

Madix’s new ad deal comes after her casting was announced in an upcoming Lifetime movie, “Buying Back My Daughter”. The reality star is also set to attend the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping alongside her co-stars, including Leviss, on Thursday.