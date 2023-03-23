Raquel Leviss seems happy to speak to reporters about that Tom Sandoval cheating scandal, but Ariana Madix appears to be the opposite.

Leviss revealed she’d tried to apologize to Madix for cheating with Sandoval; whom Madix was dating for nine years before they split after the affair was revealed.

She also told paparazzi how her affair with Sandoval began, saying: “It started off as a friendship, and it turned into something more, but I’m sure we’ll go into detail on all of that tomorrow at the reunion,” referencing the much-talked about “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping.

READ MORE: Raquel Leviss Denies Claims She Had A Threesome With Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix

Despite Leviss’ comments hitting headlines, Madix doesn’t seem too interested in what she has to say.

“I don’t pay attention to any of that,” she told a pap while leaving a nail salon in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Page Six reported.

“Bye! Next time,” Madix went on, before getting in her car and driving off.

READ MORE: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Ariana Madix Signs A Lifetime Film Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Madix found out Sandoval had been unfaithful after finding a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone while watching his cover band perform in West Hollywood earlier this month.

Madix has since remained fairly quiet on the whole thing, but did take to Instagram last week to share an emotional post, admitting she was “devastated and broken” by the affair.