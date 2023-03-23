Paris Hilton clearly has mommy fever.
On Wednesday, the reality star was at the Grove in L.A. for a book signing, and TMZ caught up with her to ask how she’s been enjoying motherhood so far.
“Incredible,” Hilton said.
The 42-year-old welcomed son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum in January with husband Carter Ruem.
Asked if she’s interested in having more kids, Hilton answered, “Yes, I can’t wait for baby number 2.”
As for how many more kids she’d like to have, the entrepreneur said, “A couple of them.”
Last month, Hilton shared the first pictures of her new baby in a pair of family photos with her husband, writing, “Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world.”