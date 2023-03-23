Click to share this via email

Twenty-five years later, Brandy is Cinderella once again.

On Wednesday, Disney shared a new look at the upcoming film “Descendants: The Rise of Red”, revealing Brandy as the iconic character in the film.

The 44-year-old will star alongside Paolo Montalban as King Charming.

In a video shared by the official “Descendants” account on Twitter, the two actors introduce themselves in costume, on the set of the new entry in the franchise.

A royal occasion. ✨ King Charming (Paolo Montalban) and Cinderella (@4everbrandy) have joined the upcoming Original movie, Descendants: The Rise of Red! pic.twitter.com/0SA3XkOj2M — Descendants (@descendants) March 22, 2023

Brandy famously starred as the iconic fairy tale princess in the TV version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Cinderella”, which aired in 1997.

The film co-starred Whitney Houston, Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber and Jason Alexander.

In “The Rise of Red”, daughter of the Queen of Hearts, Red (Kylie Cantrall), and Chloe, the daughter of Cinderella and King Charming (Malia Baker), cross paths at a “momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out.”

The official description continues, “In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.”

“Descendants: The Rise of Red” will premiere on Disney+.