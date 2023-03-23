Brie Larson is open to whatever.

The “Captain Marvel” actress speaks to Harper’s Bazaar for their April Reinvention issue in a new interview, sharing her hopes for the future.

Larson admits, “I don’t have a next job. I don’t have a home. I don’t have a partner. I don’t have a plan. I’m just completely open.”

She’s thought to have dated Elijah Allan-Blitz from 2019, with him last being seen on her social media in September.

Larson tells the magazine she’d like to eventually have kids, though “how that happens, when that happens, in what capacity— I don’t know.”

Brie Larson for “Harper’s Bazaar”. — Collier Schorr

The “Room” star adds of enjoying losing track of time, “I start to get back into ‘What do I like to eat? What time do I wake up? What time do I go to sleep?’”

She’s exploring the world, going to art museums, and replenishing her creativity, the magazine points out, adding that without this, she couldn’t take another job.

“I have nothing left to give unless I go through this period of adventure,” Larson insists.

The star, who turned 33 on October 1, admits she “had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30.”

She says of making big life choices, “What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life? That’s such a big place to be in. Certain existential questions come up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Larson speaks about not being bothered by not constantly getting recognized.

She tells the mag, “I want to be in reality. I love reality. It’s all I want.

“My biggest fear is to not be in reality. It matters so much to me. I don’t wear super-flashy clothes when I’m out in the world because I want to stay in reality. I’m very good at confrontation in my relationships because I want to be in reality. I want to be in what’s as close to what’s true as possible.”