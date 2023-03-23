Natalie Portman is shining a light on Angel City Football Club in “Angel City”.

HBO announced their new documentary on Thursday, which will tell the inspirational story of Angel City Football Club’s first season in The National Women’s Soccer League.

“Sometimes you dream impossible dreams and you let them go away and you’re kinda like, ‘Oh, that’s silly.’ But then sometimes someone you love and respect goes, ‘No, that’s a good idea. Keep going,” Portman narrates in the opening of the official teaser.

The docuseries will go behind the scenes of the Los Angeles-based professional women’s soccer team’s rise to glory in their first season in 2022. The club was founded and led by an all-female team, with Portman at the head.

The original three-part documentary series will be directed by Arlene Nelson (“Gutsy” and HBO’s “Naked States”) and executive produced by Portman, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, and Jimmy Chin, with Sophie Mas, Anna Barnes and Christine O’Malley.

Portman not only executive-produces the series, but also features in the episodes. Other celebrity investors in the team include Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, Eva Longoria, Christina Aguilera, Becky G and Lily Singh.