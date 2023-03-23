Click to share this via email

Diners at a Polish LGBTQ+ restaurant in Warsaw ended up eating alongside royalty on Wednesday night.

Prince William surprised people at the eatery as he ordered a £7.50 (nearly $13 CAD) Kanapka w chałce — a Polish sandwich with pulled pork, the Daily Mail reported.

The Prince of Wales decided to join Kensington Palace staff members at the Butero Bistro, with photos shared online showing him ordering with a very attentive server.

Credit: Instagram/ michalzaczynski

A source told the Mail of how the whole thing came about, “The team from Kensington Palace booked a local restaurant near where they were working and the prince decided to join them.

“He asked them what they were doing and then asked to come along. It was a great night by all accounts.

“The team really appreciated him asking to join them,” they added.

Owner Paweł Zasim also spoke to the publication, calling the restaurant “an inclusive space where everyone can feel good.”

He said of William’s visit, “We had absolutely no idea they were coming.

“We had a table booked for 12 people under the name of Daisy. It was supposed to be a Daisy birthday party.

“But then a bodyguard appeared and said that this wasn’t going to be a Daisy birthday party and then Prince William walked in.

“They said they had a good time, they spent three hours here with the other guests that were already here.

“He ate our sandwich in a braided roll with pulled pork. And he ate everything so I think he liked it.”

William has been in Poland on a surprise two-day visit this week.

The royal, who thanked British and Polish troops personally on Wednesday, also met Ukrainians who had fled the country after Russia’s invasion last February.

On Thursday, he laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier — the monument dedicated to Polish soldiers who lost their lives in conflict — in Warsaw, just like the Queen did with Prince Philip in 1996.

In memory of all those who have lost their lives and in thanks to all who have served and continue to do so around the world. Ku pamięci wszystkich tych, którzy zginęli i w podziękowaniu wszystkim tym, którzy służyli i nadal służą na całym świecie. pic.twitter.com/kw0lBGBAbr — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 23, 2023